Wahnsinnswoche 2024:07

gefunden bei Dr. med. Ewald Proll :: Arzt für Psychiatrie / Psychotherapie am 18.02.2024 um 10:46 Uhr

In dieser Woche 202 Patientenkontakte und 14 Terminausfälle. Die Praxis ist bis zum 1.3. geschlossen. Vertretung: neurotal. The top biomarkers gene expression signatures through bioinformatic analyses suggested a prioritization of existing medications such as clozapine and risperidone, as well as of lithium, fluoxetine, valproate, and the nutraceuticals omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. Precision medicine for psychotic disorders: objective assessment, risk prediction, and pharmacogeno

weiterlesen »