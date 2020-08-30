Wahnsinnswoche 2020:35

gefunden bei Dr. med. Ewald Proll :: Arzt für Psychiatrie / Psychotherapie am 30.08.2020 um 16:35 Uhr

In dieser Woche 143 Patientenkontakte und 15 Terminausfälle. Ich habe erst in 12-16 Wochen wieder freie Termine. What if the trauma of living through real conspiracies all around us — conspiracies among wealthy people, their lobbyists, and lawmakers to bury inconvenient facts and evidence of wrongdoing (these conspiracies are commonly known as “corruption”) — is making people vulnerable to conspiracy theories? Cory Doctorow: How to Destroy Surveillance Capitalism. via OneZero

weiterlesen »