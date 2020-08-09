Wahnsinnswoche 2020:32

gefunden bei Dr. med. Ewald Proll :: Arzt für Psychiatrie / Psychotherapie am 09.08.2020 um 09:42 Uhr

In dieser Woche 158 Patientenkontakte und 16 Terminausfälle. Erst in 8-12 Wochen habe ich wieder freie Termine. Perhaps the most striking and frightening aspect of the German flight from reality is the habit of treating facts as though they were mere opinions. (...) The average German honestly believes this free-for-all, this nihilistic relativity about facts, to be the essence of democracy. In fact, of course, it is a legacy of the Nazi regime. Hannah Arendt: The Aftermath of Nazi Rule

