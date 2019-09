gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 03.09.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

Researchers have found a new way to treat the inflammation involved in chronic diseases such as psoriasis, asthma and HIV. A group of transmitter substances (cytokines) in the immune system, the so-called IL-1 family, has been shown to play an important role in many of these diseases by regulating the body’s immune responses. Lesen Sie [...] .../Auszug

