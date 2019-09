gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 15.09.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

Studies have shown that peanut oral immunotherapy (OIT) — ingesting small, controlled amounts of peanut protein — can desensitize adults and children and prevent allergic reactions, but the optimal duration and dose is unknown. In a study that followed participants after successful OIT, discontinuing OIT or continuing OIT at a reduced dose led to a [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »