gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 07.08.2019 um 13:00 Uhr

Researchers have found that anti-inflammatory biologic therapies used to treat moderate to severe psoriasis can significantly reduce coronary inflammation in patients with the chronic skin condition. Scientists said the findings are particularly notable because of the use of a novel imaging biomarker, the perivascular fat attenuation index (FAI), that was able to measure the effect [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »