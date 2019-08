gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 23.08.2019 um 13:00 Uhr

Scientists found that the lungs of vapers — like the lungs of smokers — have elevated levels of protease enzymes, a condition known to cause emphysema in smokers. The researchers also found that the nicotine in vaping liquids is responsible for the increase in protease enzymes. Lesen Sie weiter auf: E-cigs can trigger same lung [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »