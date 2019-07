gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 30.07.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

Scientists have identified one kind of lung cell that can hustle to repair its damaged DNA and survive an attack of the influenza A virus while other kinds of cells around it die in droves. The finding reveals more about the battle between cells and viruses at the smallest level, and also may provide some [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »