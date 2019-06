gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 18.06.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

A child’s risk of developing asthma is the lower the more the microbiota of the child’s home resembles that of a farm house. This was shown by a study conducted by the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare that analysed indoor microbiota from 400 Finnish and 1,000 German homes. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Farm-like [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »