gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 08.06.2019 um 11:41 Uhr

AAFA applauds the warning the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) issued to American Airlines in response to American Airline’s denial of the right to pre-board a family of a child with food allergies. However, AAFA calls on the USDOT and Congress to take even stronger actions to protect the rights of airline passengers with allergies [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »