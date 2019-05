gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 23.05.2019 um 08:01 Uhr

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) conducted the My Life With Asthma survey to highlight the challenges people with asthma, especially severe asthma, face. We found that people with asthma have concerns beyond their physical health. Many deal with fear and worry. Lesen Sie weiter auf: The Impacts of Asthma Go Beyond Physical [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »