gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 26.05.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

A new study finds that a skin patch may be useful in treating children with a painful, chronic condition called eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) triggered by milk. Among 20 children with EoE who wore Viaskin Milk — a skin patch measuring just over an inch long containing trace amounts of milk protein — nine saw an [...] .../Auszug

