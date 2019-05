gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 19.05.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

Researchers say they have identified two protein biomarkers in urine that may one day be used to better diagnose acute interstitial nephritis (AIN), an underdiagnosed but treatable kidney disorder that impairs renal function in the short term and can lead to chronic kidney disease, permanent damage or renal failure if left unchecked. Lesen Sie weiter [...] .../Auszug

