gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 03.05.2019 um 16:47 Uhr

Food Allergy Canada is celebrating the new federal regulations concerning allergen labelling rules for beer products, where standardized beer will now require allergen labelling. Now Canadians with food allergy will get to know what’s in their beer. The more than 2.6 million Canadians with food allergy, and those who shop for them, depend on complete [...] .../Auszug

