gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 14.04.2019 um 10:00 Uhr

Asthma is a disease of the lungs that can lead to medical and lifestyle complications, including sleep problems, pneumonia, and respiratory failure. In severe cases, it can be life-threatening. Find out what can cause these complications and how to avoid them. Lesen Sie weiter auf: What causes asthma complications? Quelle: Medical News Today | Asthma [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »