gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 07.04.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

An international research team has found that patients with the lung disease bronchiectasis also often display sensitivity to airborne allergens, and has highlighted the particular role that fungi appear to play. Their discovery suggests that doctors should examine bronchiectasis patients for a range of allergies, since the treatment for allergies already exists and controlling them [...] .../Auszug

