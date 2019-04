gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 27.04.2019 um 06:00 Uhr

The skin around the mouth may become dry because of allergies, skin conditions, or irritants, including certain products. Learn more about the causes and treatments of dry skin around the mouth here. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Dry skin around the mouth: Causes and remedies Quelle: Medical News Today | Psoriasis Titelbild/Grafik by Medical News Today [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »