We spend approximately one-third of our time in the bedroom. Dust mites and mold – both of which are common indoor allergens – thrive in furniture, carpets and bedding. They love moisture! You can reduce these allergens by taking some simple steps, including regular cleaning and using CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® products. Lesen Sie [...] .../Auszug

