gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 05.03.2019 um 11:00 Uhr

For years, scientists have been trying to come up with a better way to protect people against tuberculosis, the disease caused by infection with the Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) bacteria. Researchers say new hope is on the horizon after a recent experiment performed in mice showed great promise. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Scientists developing new vaccine [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »