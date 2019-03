gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 12.03.2019 um 04:55 Uhr

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adolescent patients 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. Dupixent can be used with or [...] .../Auszug

