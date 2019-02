gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 05.02.2019 um 02:00 Uhr

The Village Bakery Markethill is recalling numerous bakery products because they contain various undeclared or incorrectly labelled allergens. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease an allergy to wheat (gluten), oats (gluten) or barley (gluten), sesame, celery or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. Lesen [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »