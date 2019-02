gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 01.02.2019 um 12:00 Uhr

Researchers revealed that the immune cells basophils caused emphysema in mice with COPD-like features induced by intranasal administration of elastase. They showed that basophils, previously linked mainly to allergies and fighting parasites, initiated a cascade of reactions eventually leading to the release of excess MMP-12 and the destruction of alveolar walls. The team hopes that [...] .../Auszug

