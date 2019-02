gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 01.02.2019 um 08:40 Uhr

FACT: Some anaphylactic reactions occur without any skin symptoms. Learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction so that you can give life-saving treatment early. Most allergic reactions happen within minutes to a few hours after contact with an allergen. Symptoms and severity of a reaction can differ each time. Keep [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »