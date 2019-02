gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 19.02.2019 um 02:00 Uhr

Mr Dips is recalling Cyprus Jasmine Tzatziki because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label, this means this product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. Mr Dips is also recalling Cyprus Jasmine Taramasalata because its allergen label is missing and the [...] .../Auszug

