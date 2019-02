gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 26.02.2019 um 11:00 Uhr

Children exclusively breastfed for the first three months of life had significantly lower odds of having eczema at age 6 compared with peers who were not breastfed or were breastfed for less time, according to preliminary research. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Exclusive breastfeeding lowers odds of some schoolchildren having eczema Quelle: ScienceDaily | Asthma Titelbild/Grafik [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »