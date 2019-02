gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 22.02.2019 um 09:04 Uhr

As you know, throughout 2018 there have been supply constraints of the EpiPen® and EpiPen® Jr auto-injectors in Canada, which meant that at times you may have been unable to fill your prescriptions. Pfizer Canada has advised that the overall supply of EpiPen (0.3 mg) and EpiPen Jr (0.15 mg) are now fully available in [...] .../Auszug

