gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 26.01.2019 um 05:01 Uhr

Herbs have a long history in the treatment of skin conditions. Recent review studies suggest that certain herbs can help with the symptoms of psoriasis. In this article, we look at the effectiveness and side effects of herbs and other plant treatments for psoriasis. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Which herbs can help with psoriasis? Quelle: [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »