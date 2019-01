gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 08.01.2019 um 02:00 Uhr

Lidl is recalling McEnnedy Supersize Peanut Flips because they contain peanuts which may not be mentioned in the product ingredients list and Sondey Organic Biscuits Assorted because they contain peanuts, oats (gluten), sesame, milk and hazelnuts which may not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »