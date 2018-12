gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 21.12.2018 um 02:00 Uhr

Pieminister is recalling its Gluten Free Moo Pie as it may contain small pieces of plastic. The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk. The product has now gone past its ‘use by’ date but may have been frozen by customers. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Pieminister recalls Gluten [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »