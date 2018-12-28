Mythbuster: Someone who has been treated with an epinephrine auto-injector doesn’t necessarily need to go to the hospital
FACT: Someone who has been treated with an epinephrine auto-injector (e.g. EpiPen®, AUVI-Q®) should go to the hospital. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition which is treated by a medication called epinephrine. Epinephrine is a short acting medication that can counteract some of the issues that arise including airway closure and decreased blood flow to the [...] .../Auszug