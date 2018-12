gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 14.12.2018 um 06:57 Uhr

On Feb. 17, 2018, Javan Allison took a shower and wrote “help me” on the steamy bathroom mirror with his finger. He was struggling to breathe and having a severe asthma attack. “We took him to the emergency room and they could not get him to breathe,” remembered his mom Monique Cooper-Allison. “Normally, we would [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »