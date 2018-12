gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 15.12.2018 um 02:00 Uhr

E H Booth & Co. Limited is recalling two salad products because they contain mustard or soya and wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label. This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard or soya, or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten. Lesen [...] .../Auszug

