gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 17.11.2018 um 05:00 Uhr

The best-known symptom of psoriasis is the way it affects the skin. However, psoriasis is a complex condition, and its impact can be wide-ranging, with effects on the nails, joints, and mental wellbeing. Lesen Sie weiter auf: What are the signs and symptoms of psoriasis? Quelle: Medical News Today | Psoriasis Titelbild/Grafik by Medical News [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »