Mythbuster: Is it true that when someone eats a little bit of the food they are allergic to, it will increase their tolerance to that food and they will be “cured” of that allergy?

gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 02.11.2018 um 06:01 Uhr

Giving someone a little bit of their allergen (the food they are allergic to) is not safe. It is not the same thing that is being done in Oral Immunotherapy (OIT), which is medically supervised. In OIT, patients attend a clinic where they are monitored by highly-trained professionals. After testing to ensure they qualify, the [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »