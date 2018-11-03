gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 03.11.2018 um 02:01 Uhr

Data on the prevalence of perennial versus seasonal allergic asthma in Italy are lacking; moreover, there is limited evidence on the effect of omalizumab on patient-reported outcomes in Italian patients with s… Lesen Sie weiter auf: Improvement of patient-reported outcomes in severe allergic asthma by omalizumab treatment: the real life observational PROXIMA study Quelle: World [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »