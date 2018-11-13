gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 13.11.2018 um 11:00 Uhr

Outdoor air pollution is a major health threat worldwide. New research found that exposure to certain air pollutants is linked to increased emergency department visits for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Air pollution is associated with increased emergency department visits for heart and lung disease Quelle: ScienceDaily | Asthma Titelbild/Grafik by ScienceDaily [...] .../Auszug

