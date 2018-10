gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 16.10.2018 um 12:00 Uhr

Tens of thousands of American women each year need emergency treatment to save their lives while they deliver their babies, or immediately after. A new study shows how much their risk of a life-threatening birth depends on their racial and ethnic background, and their underlying health. Lesen Sie weiter auf: Study of nearly 41,000 women [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »