gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 03.10.2018 um 12:00 Uhr

If you have eczema , or care for someone who does, you know it can be a frustrating disease. This skin condition can be embarrassing, uncomfortable and tricky to manage. Atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, affects about 16.5 million Americans. Those who have it know it’s much more than “dry skin,” “sensitive [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »