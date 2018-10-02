Clinical efficacy of sublingual immunotherapy is associated with restoration of steady-state serum lipocalin 2 after SLIT: a pilot study

gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 02.10.2018 um 03:00 Uhr

So far, only a few biomarkers in allergen immunotherapy exist that are associated with a clinical benefit. We thus investigated in a pilot study whether innate molecules such as the molecule lipocalin-2 (LCN2)… Lesen Sie weiter auf: Clinical efficacy of sublingual immunotherapy is associated with restoration of steady-state serum lipocalin 2 after SLIT: a pilot [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »