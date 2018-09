gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 08.09.2018 um 06:00 Uhr

Many foods can benefit the skin, including salmon, avocados, green tea, and several kinds of seeds and nuts. Adding skin-friendly foods to the diet can often improve overall health as well. In this article, we provide the research behind the best foods for healthful skin. Lesen Sie weiter auf: What are some skin-friendly foods? Quelle: [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »