gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 21.09.2018 um 08:48 Uhr

Since September 7th, there has been temporary supply of AUVI-Q® epinephrine auto-injectors available across pharmacies in Canada. This additional stock is meant to help mitigate the current ongoing supply constraints of the EpiPen® 0.3 mg dose. AUVI-Q auto-injectors were previously known as Allerject auto-injectors in Canada. Read our FAQs on the AUVI-Q temporary supply. We [...] .../Auszug

weiterlesen »