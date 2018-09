gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 11.09.2018 um 12:00 Uhr

Walgreens and kaléo, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, are working together to improve access to epinephrine auto-injectors by making kaléo’s AUVI-Q® 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg available through Walgreens locations nationwide. This comes in an effort to help thousands of Americans with their epinephrine needs during the back to school season, as supply issues have been [...] .../Auszug

