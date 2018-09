gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 23.09.2018 um 12:01 Uhr

A non-pathogenic fungus can expand in the intestines of antibiotic-treated mice and enhance the severity of allergic airways disease, according to a new study. The findings suggest that alterations in gut microbiota induced by intestinal fungi might be a previously unrecognized but potentially important risk of antibiotic therapy in patients with asthma and other respiratory [...] .../Auszug

