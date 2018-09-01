Asthma Medication Recall Alert: Montelukast Tablets From Camber Pharmaceuticals for Incorrect Drug in Bottle

gefunden bei ALLERGONEWS am 01.09.2018 um 12:01 Uhr

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and health care professionals about a voluntary recall of one lot of Montelukast Sodium Tablets – lot number MON17384, expiration 12/31/2019 – by Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Piscataway, N.J. Sealed bottles labeled as montelukast sodium tablets, 10 milligram, 30-count bottle from Camber were found to instead contain [...] .../Auszug

