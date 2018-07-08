Wahnsinnswoche 2018:27

gefunden bei Dr. med. Ewald Proll :: Arzt für Psychiatrie / Psychotherapie am 08.07.2018 um 10:39 Uhr

In dieser Woche 151 Patientenkontakte und 21 Terminausfälle. Bis zum 27.8.2018 sind leider keine Termine mehr frei. Although modern societies have made extraordinary progress in solving a wide range of social problems, from poverty and illiteracy to violence and infant mortality, the majority of people believe that the world is getting worse. The fact that concepts grow larger when their instances grow smaller may be one source of that pessimism. It turns out that for your brain, relati

weiterlesen »