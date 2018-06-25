Die Welt der medizinischen Blogs

eHealth-Zielbild für Deutschland: Gemeinsamer Impuls der Verbände der industriellen Gesundheitswirtschaft

gefunden bei Healthcare Netzwerk am 25.06.2018 um 13:05 Uhr

Die acht Verbände der industriellen Gesundheitswirtschaft, BIO Deutschland, Bitkom, bvitg, BVMed, SPECTARIS, VDGH, vfa und ZVEI, schlagen in einem gemeinsamen Positionspapier eine „Dialogplattform eHealth-Zielbild für Deutschland“ vor. Die acht Verbände der industriellen Gesundheitswirtschaft, BIO Deutschland, Bitkom, bvitg, BVMed, SPECTARIS, VDGH, vfa und ZVEI, schlagen in einem gemeinsamen Positionspapier eine „Dialogplattform eHealth-Zielbild für Deutschland“ vor. Dabei setzen sie

weiterlesen »

Von Marcel Kowalski am 25.06.2018 um 13:05 Uhr gespeichert unter Allgemein

Kommentarfunktion ist deaktiviert

﻿