gefunden bei allergodome.de am 25.01.2018 um 02:00 Uhr

Marks & Spencer has withdrawn its 2 Gluten Free Scotch Eggs (227g) given the presence of gluten being found in a small number of packs by their quality control checks. … lesen Sie weiter! Quelle: : https://www.coeliac.org.uk/about-us/news/marksandspencer-recall-gluten-free-scotch-eggs-due-to-the

weiterlesen »