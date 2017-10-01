Technology and digitalisation: They don’t care…

gefunden bei Daniel Zickler, MDDaniel Zickler, MD am 01.10.2017 um 15:58 Uhr

Certain developments of medicine are absolutely disliked by us doctors. But wishing for something to disappear, doesn’t make it go away. Technology and digitalization are here and they are here to stay. While in the last decades instruments of artificial intelligence mostly assisted and supported doctors, soon they’ll start to replace doctors. Both of them don’t care, that doctors did an unbelievable job in the last decades. Technology and digitalization don’t care that there a

weiterlesen »