Meet aycan at RSNA 2017 in Chicago

gefunden bei PACS - DICOM - Radiologie Blog von aycan am 25.10.2017 um 14:41 Uhr

Visit us at RSNA 2017 booth #7710.aycan universal archive is a vendor neutral archiving and distribution system designed for hospitals and imaging centers that have disparate PACS systems helping them be more efficient with the management and sharing of images and other data. Along with enterprise and cross department storage, the universal archive provides an open platform to use best-of-breed technologies, stores DICOM and non-DICOM images, and integrates RIS, EMR, and other patient management

weiterlesen »