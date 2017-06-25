I could not do this job for long…

gefunden bei Daniel Zickler, MDDaniel Zickler, MD am 25.06.2017 um 20:52 Uhr

Last week I worked in the pediatric emergency room for three days. I find it extremely difficult to stay positive and motivated in an emergency room. The work in an ER is never done. There is no goal to reach. You can never close the door and say: “Sorry, we’re full.” There is no chance to stay on top of things, people keep coming in ALL-DAY-LONG. There is always a long line behind the check-in filled with sick people. By the time you discharge one patient, another ten patien

